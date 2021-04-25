Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Gangavalli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Gangavalli Assembly Constituency (AC No 81) in Salem district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Gangavalli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Maruthamuthu.A won Gangavalli constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Rekha Priyadharshini.J by 2,262 votes.

