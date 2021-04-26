Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Gobichettipalayam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Gobichettipalayam Assembly Constituency (AC No 106) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sengottaiyan K.A won Gobichettipalayam constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Indian National Congress

candidate Saravanan S.V by 11,223 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gobichettipalayam assembly constituency.