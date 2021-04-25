Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Gudiyattam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Gudiyattam Assembly Constituency (AC No 46) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Gudiyattam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Jayanthi Padmanabhan .C won Gudiyattam constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Rajamarthandan K. by 11,470 votes.

