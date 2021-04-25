Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Gummidipoondi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Gummidipoondi Assembly Constituency (AC No 1) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Gummidipoondi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Vijayakumar K S won Gummidipoondi constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Sekar C H by 23,395 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gummidipoondi assembly constituency.