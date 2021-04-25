Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Hosur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Hosur Assembly Constituency (AC No 55) in Krishnagiri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Hosur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Balakrishna Reddy P won Hosur constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Indian National Congress candidate Gopinath K by 22,964 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hosur assembly constituency.