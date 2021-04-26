Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kadayanallur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kadayanallur Assembly Constituency (AC No 221) in Tirunelveli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kadayanallur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Muhammed Abubacker.K.A.M won Kadayanallur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sheik Dawood by 1,194 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kadayanallur assembly constituency.