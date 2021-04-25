Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kalasapakkam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kalasapakkam Assembly Constituency (AC No 65) in Tiruvannamalai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kalasapakkam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Panneerselvam V won Kalasapakkam constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating Indian National Congress candidate Kumar G by 26,414 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalasapakkam assembly constituency.