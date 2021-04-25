Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kallakurichi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kallakurichi Assembly Constituency (AC No 80) in Viluppuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kallakurichi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Prabhu A won Kallakurichi constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Kamaraj P by 4,104 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kallakurichi assembly constituency.