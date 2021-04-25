Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Karaikudi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Karaikudi Assembly Constituency (AC No 184) in Sivaganga district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Karaikudi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Ramasamy Kr won Karaikudi constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Karpagam Ilango by 18,283 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Karaikudi assembly constituency.