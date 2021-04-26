Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Killiyoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Killiyoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 234) in Kanniyakumari district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Killiyoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar S won Killiyoor constituency seat by a margin of 30% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pon. Vijayaragavan by 46,295 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Killiyoor assembly constituency.