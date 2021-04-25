Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly Constituency (AC No 45) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Loganathan.G won Kilvaithinankuppam constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Amalu V by 9,746 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kilvaithinankuppam assembly constituency.