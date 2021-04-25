Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kolathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kolathur Assembly Constituency (AC No 13) in Chennai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kolathur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate M.K.Stalin won Kolathur constituency seat by a margin of 23% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate J.C.D.Prabhakar by 37,730 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kolathur assembly constituency.