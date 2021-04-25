Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Krishnarayapuram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Krishnarayapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 136) in Karur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Krishnarayapuram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Geetha M. won Krishnarayapuram constituency seat by a margin of 22% beating Puthiya Tamilagam candidate Aiyyar V. K. by 35,301 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Krishnarayapuram assembly constituency.