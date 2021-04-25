Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kulithalai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kulithalai Assembly Constituency (AC No 137) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kulithalai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Ramar .E won Kulithalai constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chandrasekaran .R by 11,896 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kulithalai assembly constituency.