Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency (AC No 97) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Thangamani P won Kumarapalayam constituency seat by a margin of 26% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Yuvaraj P by 47,329 votes.

