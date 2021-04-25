Madurai-North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Madurai-North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 21:25 ist

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Madurai-North Assembly Constituency (AC No 191) in Madurai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Madurai-North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Rajan Chellappa V.V. won Madurai-North constituency seat by a margin of 13% beating Indian National Congress candidate Karthikeyan V. by 18,839 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Madurai-North assembly constituency.

 

