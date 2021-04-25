Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Manapparai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Manapparai Assembly Constituency (AC No 138) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Manapparai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chandrasekar R won Manapparai constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate Mohamed Nizam M A by 18,277 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manapparai assembly constituency.