Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Mayiladuthurai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Mayiladuthurai Assembly Constituency (AC No 161) in Nagapattinam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Mayiladuthurai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Rathakrishnan.V won Mayiladuthurai constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Anbazhagan.K by 4,778 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mayiladuthurai assembly constituency.