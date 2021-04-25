Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021:

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Mettur Assembly Constituency (AC No 85) in Salem district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Mettur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Semmalai.S won Mettur constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Parthiban.S.R by 6,282 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mettur assembly constituency.