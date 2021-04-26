Mudhukulathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Mudhukulathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Mudhukulathur Assembly Constituency (AC No 212) in Ramanathapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Mudhukulathur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate S.Pandi won Mudhukulathur constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate M.Keerthika by 13,348 votes.

