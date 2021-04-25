Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Musiri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Musiri Assembly Constituency (AC No 145) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Musiri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Selvarasu M won Musiri constituency seat by a margin of 19% beating Indian National Congress candidate Vijaya Babu S by 32,087 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Musiri assembly constituency.