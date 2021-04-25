Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Mylapore Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Mylapore Assembly Constituency (AC No 25) in Chennai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Mylapore Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Nataraj R won Mylapore constituency seat by a margin of 10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Karate R.Thiagarajan by 14,728 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mylapore assembly constituency.