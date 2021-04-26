Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Namakkal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Namakkal Assembly Constituency (AC No 94) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Namakkal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Baskar. K.P.P won Namakkal constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Indian National Congress

candidate Chezhian. R by 13,534 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Namakkal assembly constituency.