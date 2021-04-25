Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Nannilam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Nannilam Assembly Constituency (AC No 169) in Thiruvarur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Nannilam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kamaraj. R won Nannilam constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Duraivelan. S.M.B candidate Duraivelan. S.M.B by 21,276 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nannilam assembly constituency.