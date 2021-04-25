Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Natham Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Natham Assembly Constituency (AC No 131) in Dindigul district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Natham Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Andi Ambalam M.A won Natham constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Shajahan S by 2,110 votes.

