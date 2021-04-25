Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Paramakudi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Paramakudi Assembly Constituency (AC No 209) in Ramanathapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Paramakudi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Muthiah.S.Dr won Paramakudi constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Thisaiveeran.U by 11,389 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Paramakudi assembly constituency.