Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Paramathi Velur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Paramathi-Velur Assembly Constituency (AC No 95) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Paramathi-Velur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Moorthiy K S won Paramathi-Velur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

candidate Rajendhiran R by 818 votes.

