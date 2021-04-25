Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Pattukkottai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Pattukkottai Assembly Constituency (AC No 176) in Thanjavur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Pattukkottai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sekar. V won Pattukkottai constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Indian National Congress candidate Mahendran. K by 12,358 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pattukkottai assembly constituency.