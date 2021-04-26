Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Perundurai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Perundurai Assembly Constituency (AC No 103) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Perundurai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Venkatachalam.N.D won Perundurai constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Samy.K.P (A) MOHANASUNDARAM.P by 12,771 votes.

