Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Poompuhar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Poompuhar Assembly Constituency (AC No 162) in Nagapattinam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Poompuhar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Pavunraj.S won Poompuhar constituency seat by a margin of 10% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate Shajahan.A.M by 19,935 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Poompuhar assembly constituency.