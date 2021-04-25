Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Poonamallee Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Poonamallee Assembly Constituency (AC No 5) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Poonamallee Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Elumalai T A won Poonamallee constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Paranthamen I by 11,763 votes.

