Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Pudukkottai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Pudukkottai Assembly Constituency (AC No 180) in Pudukkottai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Pudukkottai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Periyannan Arassu won Pudukkottai constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Karthik Thondaiman by 2,084 votes.

