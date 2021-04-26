Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ramanathapuram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ramanathapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 211) in Ramanathapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Manikandan.M won Ramanathapuram constituency seat by a margin of 17% beating Manithaneya Makkal Katchi candidate Jawahirullah.M.H by 33,222 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ramanathapuram assembly constituency.