Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ranipet Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ranipet Assembly Constituency (AC No 41) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ranipet Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Gandhi.R won Ranipet constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Elumalai. C by 7,896 votes.

