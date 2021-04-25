Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Royapuram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Royapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 17) in Chennai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Royapuram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Jayakumar D won Royapuram constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Indian National Congress candidate Manohar R by 8,031 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Royapuram assembly constituency.