Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021:

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Senthamangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 93) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Senthamangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chandrasekaran C won Senthamangalam constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
candidate Ponnusamy K by 12,333 votes.
