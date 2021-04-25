Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021:

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Senthamangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 93) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Senthamangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chandrasekaran C won Senthamangalam constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Ponnusamy K by 12,333 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Senthamangalam assembly constituency.