Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Sirkazhi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Sirkazhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 160) in Nagapattinam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Sirkazhi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Bharathi.P.V won Sirkazhi constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Killai Ravindran.S by 9,003 votes.

