Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency (AC No 29) in Kancheepuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Palani.K won Sriperumbudur constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Indian National Congress candidate Selvaperunthagai.K by 10,716 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sriperumbudur assembly constituency.