Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Srirangam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Srirangam Assembly Constituency (AC No 139) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Srirangam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Valarmathi.S won Srirangam constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Palaniyandi.M by 14,409 votes.

