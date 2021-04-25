Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Srivilliputhur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Srivilliputhur Assembly Constituency (AC No 203) in Virudhunagar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Srivilliputhur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chandra Prabha. M won Srivilliputhur constituency seat by a margin of 21% beating Puthiya Tamilagam candidate Muthukumar.C by 36,673 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Srivilliputhur assembly constituency.