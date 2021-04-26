Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Sulur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Sulur Assembly Constituency (AC No 116) in Coimbatore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Sulur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kanagaraj R. won Sulur constituency seat by a margin of 18% beating Indian National Congress candidate Manoharan V.M.C. by 36,631 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sulur assembly constituency.