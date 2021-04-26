Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tenkasi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tenkasi Assembly Constituency (AC No 222) in Tirunelveli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tenkasi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Selvamohandas Pandian S won Tenkasi constituency seat by a margin of 0% beating Indian National Congress candidate Palani Nadar S by 462 votes.

