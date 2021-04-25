Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thalli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thalli Assembly Constituency (AC No 56) in Krishnagiri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thalli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Prakaash Y. won Thalli constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Ramachandran T. by 6,245 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thalli assembly constituency.