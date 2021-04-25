Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thirumangalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thirumangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 196) in Madurai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thirumangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Udhayakumar.R.B won Thirumangalam constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Indian National Congress candidate Jeyaram.R by 23,590 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thirumangalam assembly constituency.