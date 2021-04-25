Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thirumayam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thirumayam Assembly Constituency (AC No 181) in Pudukkottai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thirumayam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Regupathy S won Thirumayam constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Vairamuthu Pk by 766 votes.

