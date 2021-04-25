Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thiruparankundram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thiruparankundram Assembly Constituency (AC No 195) in Madurai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Seenivel S M won Thiruparankundram constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Manimaran M by 22,992 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thiruparankundram assembly constituency.