Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly Constituency (AC No 166) in Thiruvarur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Adalarasan. P won Thiruthuraipoondi constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Umamaheswari. K by 13,250 votes.

