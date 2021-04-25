Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Thiruvallur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thiruvallur Assembly Constituency (AC No 4) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thiruvallur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Raajendran V G won Thiruvallur constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Baskaran A by 5,138 votes.

