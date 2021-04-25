Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thiruverumbur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thiruverumbur Assembly Constituency (AC No 142) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won Thiruverumbur constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kalaichelvan.D by 16,695 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thiruverumbur assembly constituency.