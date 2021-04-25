Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Thondamuthur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thondamuthur Assembly Constituency (AC No 119) in Coimbatore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thondamuthur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Velumani S.P. won Thondamuthur constituency seat by a margin of 33% beating Manithaneya Makkal Katchi candidate Kovai Syed @ Syed Mohammed M.A. by 64,041 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thondamuthur assembly constituency.